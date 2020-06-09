|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Digital Sales Engineer
|Details:
Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.
iHeartMedia Stations
Job Summary:
Conducts financial modeling of prospective digital business ventures.
Responsibilities:
- Works with sales team to create digital online services’ strategic and/or prospective business ventures
- Supports the negotiation of business development opportunities via statistical analyses and other assessment techniques
- Work with national team to implement local market digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g. website, emails, social media and blogs)
- Build strong clients relationships through social media interaction. work to develop client recaps for biggest clients
- Keep up-to-date with our audience’s preferences and proactively suggest new campaigns. Establish best practices in digital marketing
- Stay up-to-date with digital technologies
- Knowledge in digital product features and benefits Including Ad Tagging, Rich Media, Data Sharing for attribution and effectiveness, Audience Targeting, Viewability Studies, Systems (Adswizz, Operative, DoubleClick, and Adobe(Lotame)
- Focus on how digital products and results inter operate with our broadcast offerings.
- Support Market salespeople with clients for the sale of digital solutions like Targeted Streaming Audio, SmartAudio, Programmatic, Audience based selling, Audience Extension, Digital Takeovers etc.
- Work with Market sellers to create a complete digital proposal that meets the needs of the client, utilizes our best assets and complements the broadcast and other offline elements of an iHM proposal
- Work with sales clients to direct campaign optimization efforts
Qualifications:
- 3-5 years Digital Strategy experience. Google Analytics and IAB certification preferred
- Able to work quickly and efficiently, delivering high quality results under the pressure of deadlines, with routinely quick turn-around times
- Excellent project management and prioritization skills with strong attention to detail, and high work standards
- Excellent oral and written communication skills; proven writing, editing, proofreading and copy-writing ability
- Can work collaboratively with a team, independently and under close direction
- Ability to work quickly and change priorities to adhere to daily deadlines; able to shift gears quickly
- TV or Print Digital Planning or Agency Digital Account Management preferred
Location
Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751
Position Type
Regular
The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status.
Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify.
Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.
|Contact:
Please click here to apply for this job.