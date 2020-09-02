Requirements:

WGFL-CBS4/WNBW-NBC9 in Gainesville, FL is seeking a detail-oriented Digital Sales Coordinator to support sales efforts to deliver unique and valuable digital solutions to new and existing clients. Responsibilities include: Working with Marketing Consultants on post-sale processes for all digital campaigns, from order entry to product implementation

Creation of PowerPoint presentations, database management and sales report maintenance

Input and maintain orders, including revisions due to campaign changes

Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants / Management team

Effectively work with sales team in obtaining creative materials and generate support materials for digital sales presentations

Various administrative duties and contract management

Crosstrain in other aspects of sales assistant including: commercial order entry, copy back up, and other aspects of traffic system, including updating programming

Requirements: Skilled with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Learn to perform work using Wide Orbit traffic systems, MediaLine, Ad Connections, Sell CRM, Google Analytics and Outlook

Great attention to detail and strong organization skills are essential

Strong analytical ability and understanding of data-driven systems

Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy

