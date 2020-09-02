Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Digital Sales Coordinator
Details:
WGFL/WNBW in Gainesville, FL is seeking a detail-oriented Digital Sales Coordinator.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
10/21/2020
Closing Date:
12/20/2020
City:
Gainesville
State:
Florida
Requirements:
WGFL-CBS4/WNBW-NBC9 in Gainesville, FL is seeking a detail-oriented Digital Sales Coordinator to support sales efforts to deliver unique and valuable digital solutions to new and existing clients.
Responsibilities include:
- Working with Marketing Consultants on post-sale processes for all digital campaigns, from order entry to product implementation
- Creation of PowerPoint presentations, database management and sales report maintenance
- Input and maintain orders, including revisions due to campaign changes
- Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants / Management team
- Effectively work with sales team in obtaining creative materials and generate support materials for digital sales presentations
- Various administrative duties and contract management
- Crosstrain in other aspects of sales assistant including: commercial order entry, copy back up, and other aspects of traffic system, including updating programming
- Other responsibilities as assigned.
Requirements:
- Skilled with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
- Learn to perform work using Wide Orbit traffic systems, MediaLine, Ad Connections, Sell CRM, Google Analytics and Outlook
- Great attention to detail and strong organization skills are essential
- Strong analytical ability and understanding of data-driven systems
- Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy
- Able to work directly with clients on resolving issues with professionalism and patienceSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!About UsMake your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team!About the TeamThe life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.
Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group
Apply Online URL:
https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_2002/job/3195
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER