|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Digital Sales Coordinator
|Details:
WEAR is seeking a detail oriented Digital Sales Coordinator to join our winning team!
|Requirements:
WEAR is seeking a detail oriented Digital Sales Coordinator who has strong written and oral communication skills.
Responsibilities include:
- Work with our internal systems to expedite digital sales orders
- Be part of the creative process with ideas and design input
- Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants/Management team
- Effectively work with sales team in obtaining creative materials and generate support materials for digital sales presentations
- Various administrative duties and contract management
- Other responsibilities as assigned.
Requirements:
- Skilled with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Adobe Suite a plus
- Learn to perform work using Operative One, Google Analytics, and Outlook
- Great attention to detail and strong organization skills are essential
- Strong analytical ability and understanding of data-driven systems
- Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy
- Able to work directly with clients on resolving issues with professionalism and patience
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group