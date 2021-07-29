Requirements:

WEAR is seeking a detail oriented Digital Sales Coordinator who has strong written and oral communication skills. Responsibilities include: Work with our internal systems to expedite digital sales orders

Be part of the creative process with ideas and design input

Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants/Management team

Effectively work with sales team in obtaining creative materials and generate support materials for digital sales presentations

Various administrative duties and contract management

Other responsibilities as assigned. Requirements: Skilled with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Adobe Suite a plus

Learn to perform work using Operative One, Google Analytics, and Outlook

Great attention to detail and strong organization skills are essential

Strong analytical ability and understanding of data-driven systems

Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy

Able to work directly with clients on resolving issues with professionalism and patience

Bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!