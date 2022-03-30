Category:

First Coast News is hiring a digital producer to produce daily content across our digital and social platforms. This position will report to the Digital Manager, who is responsible for overall digital strategy. In this role, you will be responsible for digital content creation – including in breaking news, sports and weather events. You will be involved in launching live streams, writing articles, editing videos, creating social graphics and working with reporters to have daily content showcased to its highest potential across platforms. You will help reinforce our brand identity through engaging social media content that drives awareness for our products. In this role, you will frequently interface with the investigative unit, planning unit, and weather team to deliver compelling content that contributes to our KPIs. Responsibilities: Write articles, clip videos, post on social media, send push alerts and all other reporting efforts required of digital producers.

Work with digital leadership to execute web strategies to achieve identified goals

Help spearhead breaking news efforts across digital, mobile, streaming, social and audio platforms

Assist with all First Coast News digital, mobile, social, audio and streaming products, with an emphasis on ensuring quality in content, SEO strategy, story layouts, headline testing, and conversational push alerts, etc.

Use digital and social analytics to inform content decisions, in consultation with the senior digital producer

Edit content for accuracy and ethical journalism in accordance with First Coast News and AP style guidance

Work alongside multi-skilled journalists, reporters, photojournalists and other content creators on production of their content for digital audiences

Understand the workflow and expectations of the assignment desk and digital team

Collaborate with other TEGNA stations and other partners

Uphold the First Coast News brand in all you do, from interacting with colleagues to producing content



Requirements: Strong understanding of the tenets of professional journalism to make editorial decisions

2-4 years of experience in digital content production in fast-paced news environments

Strong AP writing and editing skills

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events

Experience with content management systems

Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit

Basic image and video editing skills

Strong understanding of digital and social media analytics and metrics

BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field

Flexibility to work weekend and holiday shifts and be in the digital on-call rotation

