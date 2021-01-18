Digital Multimedia Journalist

Category:

Nexstar Media Group is America's largest local television and media company with 197 full power stations (including partner stations) in 115 markets addressing nearly 63% of US television households and a growing digital media operation. Nexstar's platform delivers exceptional local content and network programming to inform and entertain viewers, while providing premium, scalable local advertising opportunities for advertisers and brands across all screens and devices.

Florida Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience Fluency in English Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting (Depending on market size) Superior on-air presence Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously Valid driver’s license with a good driving record Flexibility to work any shift If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Requirements: Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details

Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements

Shoots and edits news events and news reports

Produces and presents reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Job Req #:

8105