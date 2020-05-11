The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

NEWS

DIGITAL JOURNALIST, NewsNOW (two positions based in Orlando, Florida)

We’re hiring a Digital Journalist to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Digital Journalist will curate, produce and host live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in-the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.

Does this sound like you? You’re smart, fast on your feet, team-oriented and full of energy. A true storyteller at heart, you know a big news story when you hear it. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on– everywhere. Digging for details gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. When asked whether you’re a host, reporter or producer, your answer is D = all of the above. Content is your passion, but you’ve got tech chops and you’re not afraid to use them. You thrive in a fast-paced, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day.

The person we’re looking for lives and breathes digital news and information, and is driven by an intense passion for storytelling. If that’s you, we need you on our team.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Gather, produce and present original content live, including breaking news and coverage of major news events, on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Simultaneously manage content and live video production, including video switching and graphics. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for the latest information and content. Maintain constant communication with FOX O&O stations as well as other internal and external partners to coordinate receiving video and new information. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Pitch story ideas and contribute to editorial process. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic standards. Assist in planning. Produce for other Digital Journalists. Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience reporting and hosting live news coverage on digital and social platforms preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Excellent live communicator with the ability to host continuous coverage over extended periods. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Experience operating a TriCaster or similar video production system a plus. Proficient in tools used for web-based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Superior news judgement. Social media expert. Overwhelming attention to detail. Thrive under pressure. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required.

APPLY HERE: Digital-Journalist–NewsNow_R50012222 APPLY HERE: Digital-Journalist–NewsNow_R50012223