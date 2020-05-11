August 4, 2020
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville
The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.
NEWS
DIGITAL JOURNALIST, NewsNOW (two positions based in Orlando, Florida)
We’re hiring a Digital Journalist to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Digital Journalist will curate, produce and host live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in-the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.
Does this sound like you? You’re smart, fast on your feet, team-oriented and full of energy. A true storyteller at heart, you know a big news story when you hear it. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on– everywhere. Digging for details gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. When asked whether you’re a host, reporter or producer, your answer is D = all of the above. Content is your passion, but you’ve got tech chops and you’re not afraid to use them. You thrive in a fast-paced, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day.
The person we’re looking for lives and breathes digital news and information, and is driven by an intense passion for storytelling. If that’s you, we need you on our team.
RESPONSIBILITIES: Gather, produce and present original content live, including breaking news and coverage of major news events, on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Simultaneously manage content and live video production, including video switching and graphics. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for the latest information and content. Maintain constant communication with FOX O&O stations as well as other internal and external partners to coordinate receiving video and new information. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Pitch story ideas and contribute to editorial process. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic standards. Assist in planning. Produce for other Digital Journalists. Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience reporting and hosting live news coverage on digital and social platforms preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Excellent live communicator with the ability to host continuous coverage over extended periods. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Experience operating a TriCaster or similar video production system a plus. Proficient in tools used for web-based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Superior news judgement. Social media expert. Overwhelming attention to detail. Thrive under pressure. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required.
APPLY HERE: Digital-Journalist–NewsNow_R50012222 APPLY HERE: Digital-Journalist–NewsNow_R50012223
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
PRODUCER/PLANNER, NewsNOW (position based in Orlando, Florida)
We’re hiring a Producer/Planner to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Producer/Planner will research, plan, curate and produce content for live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in- the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.
Does this sound like you? You’re a tech-savvy news junkie who loves digging into a big story. You’re obsessed with details and nothing gets past you. You thrive in a team-oriented environment that is constantly changing. When the going gets tough, you’re the one who holds everything together. You’re never not in the know. Making connections (and keeping them!) is your superpower. If organization were an Olympic sport, you’d be wearing a whole lot of gold.
The person we’re looking for is a resourceful, dependable, meticulously-organized journalist who is always thinking two steps ahead. If that’s you, your dream team awaits.
RESPONSIBILITIES: Research, gather and produce relevant, timely original content, including breaking news and live coverage of major news events, for use on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Help to execute the overall editorial plan, coordinating with FOX O&O stations and other internal and external partners to receive live video feeds, interviews, reporter hits and other content. Develop and maintain close relationships with key contacts in each station. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for fresh content and the latest information. Constantly update editorial calendar, using it to plan and prepare for the future. Pitch story ideas. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic standards. Fill in for Digital Journalists as needed. Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience planning and producing digital news content preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Superior news judgement. Impeccable organization skills. Unparalleled attention to detail. Proficient in tools used for web-based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Social media expert. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication and presentation skills. On-camera hosting or reporting experience a bonus. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required.
APPLY HERE: Producer-Planner–NewsNow_R50012224
ENGINEERING/PRODUCTION
P/T PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN: (Regular Part Time/Orlando) We are looking for a part-time Production Tech with working knowledge of AM, PM News and other show formats. Ensure that talent and guests microphones have charged batteries, that microphones are on proper frequency, turned on properly and have corresponding IFB’s (when applicable). Conduct proper studio microphone and live-remote audio checks prior to air and inform director immediately if any source is not suitable for air. Ensure talent is on the set, miked and informed of the cues in use. Prior to air, verify that all studio equipment is working properly. QC audio levels and mix using QC monitor in audio booth. Ensure all RTS panels are labeled correctly with proper studio or remote talent prior to live or taped broadcasts. Update music request playlists on a daily basis with music requested from executive producers. Know camera-blocking positions for newscasts. Ensure camera shots are in focus and framed according to camera directives from Director. Create creative bump shots along with standard formatted shots. Be familiar with Sony ELC coding and show execution to fill in as needed. Make minor repairs to IFB’s, microphones, monitors and audio board as needed. Operate prompter when talent is unable to do so as assigned. Understand basics of lighting panel. Maintain audio booth, prop room, cameras and
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
prompters. Interact effectively and professionally with talent, producers and crew.
REQUIREMENTS: Experience in the master control and news production environment. College degree or two years equivalent experience in the broadcast industry. Ability to operate a broad range of production equipment. APPLY HERE: Production-Technician_R50012173-1
FINANCE
STAFF ACCOUNTANT: (Regular Full Time/Orlando) The staff accountant plays an integral role in the finance department of FOX Television Stations in Orlando and Gainesville. This position supports the Director of Finance in carrying out the accounting functions for one or more television stations. The ability to meet deadlines while achieving a high level of accuracy is of absolute importance as this role is fundamental to many of the department’s business processes and goals.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of three years’ experience in general accounting; broadcast experience preferred. College degree in Accounting/Finance or related field required. Knowledge of enterprise level revenue & financial systems is required. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office with a heavy emphasis in Excel and have the ability to work well under pressure handle multiple projects and meet deadlines. Previous Workday experience a plus. While this position typically works at the station, a functional home work
space including internet connectivity is required due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
APPLY HERE: Staff-Accountant_R50012206
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to wofl-hr@foxtv.com, call 407-644-3535 (option #2), or visit our readily accessible station located at 35 Skyline Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.
Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request WOFL/WRBW/WOGX to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization’s name, mailing address, e-mail address if applicable, telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of job openings for which it requests notices. Requests should be directed to Human Resources, WOFL FOX35 at 35 Skyline Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746. We appreciate your organization’s help in publicizing our job openings! WOFL/WRBW/WOGX-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs or email your resume to: wofl-hr@foxtv.com
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER