Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Digital Editor Details: WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida, is looking for a well-rounded Digital Editor who will be creating content for its website, mobile products and social media platforms. The successful candidate will be an excellent storyteller and multi-tasker who can edit and create content facing intense competition under constant deadline pressure. Job Responsibilities: Write/edit and publish breaking news, daily news, sports, weather, and feature stories for the station???s website, mobile and social media pages.

Write compelling headlines

Work with Reporters and Assignment Editors to ensure content is posted quickly and accurately

Work with Producers, Assignment Editors and Managers to ensure cross promotion of content across all platforms

Managing live streams of newscasts and breaking news

Comb social media to identify posts/stories that would perform on the station???s website and social media

Produce short videos/graphics to drive engagement on social platforms

Consistently contribute ideas to help grow the station???s digital platforms

Other duties as required Experience Requirements: Previous digital editing experience required

Professional experience with nonlinear editing software (Adobe Premiere or equivalent) required. Qualifications Requirements: Strong news and editorial judgment

Excellent AP writing skills

Basic knowledge of Photoshop and video editing

Strong understanding of social media best practices

Flexibility to work different shifts, holidays, etc. on short notice to cover a 24 hour news cycle

Ability to work well in a multi-tasking environment with frequent interruptions, while paying close attention to details

Must be able to keep focused and level-headed in a sometimes stressful, breaking news environment

Proficiency in Photoshop, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and other programming languages are a plus

Experience using Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok in a news capacity a plus

Experience using ENPS, Crowdtangle, Social News Desk and Tweetdeck a plus Education: College Degree in Journalism or related field

Military training from Defense Information School with experience will be considered Additional Requirements: As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

9/23/2021 Closing Date:

10/23/2021 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE