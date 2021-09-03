Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Digital Editor
Details:
WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida, is looking for a well-rounded Digital Editor who will be creating content for its website, mobile products and social media platforms. The successful candidate will be an excellent storyteller and multi-tasker who can edit and create content facing intense competition under constant deadline pressure.
Job Responsibilities:
- Write/edit and publish breaking news, daily news, sports, weather, and feature stories for the station???s website, mobile and social media pages.
- Write compelling headlines
- Work with Reporters and Assignment Editors to ensure content is posted quickly and accurately
- Work with Producers, Assignment Editors and Managers to ensure cross promotion of content across all platforms
- Managing live streams of newscasts and breaking news
- Comb social media to identify posts/stories that would perform on the station???s website and social media
- Produce short videos/graphics to drive engagement on social platforms
- Consistently contribute ideas to help grow the station???s digital platforms
- Other duties as required
Experience Requirements:
- Previous digital editing experience required
- Professional experience with nonlinear editing software (Adobe Premiere or equivalent) required.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Strong news and editorial judgment
- Excellent AP writing skills
- Basic knowledge of Photoshop and video editing
- Strong understanding of social media best practices
- Flexibility to work different shifts, holidays, etc. on short notice to cover a 24 hour news cycle
- Ability to work well in a multi-tasking environment with frequent interruptions, while paying close attention to details
- Must be able to keep focused and level-headed in a sometimes stressful, breaking news environment
- Proficiency in Photoshop, HTML, CSS, Javascript, and other programming languages are a plus
- Experience using Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok in a news capacity a plus
- Experience using ENPS, Crowdtangle, Social News Desk and Tweetdeck a plus
Education:
- College Degree in Journalism or related field
- Military training from Defense Information School with experience will be considered
Additional Requirements:
As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
9/23/2021
Closing Date:
10/23/2021
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
Contact:
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER