Digital Director and On-Air Personality
Hope FM in Palatka, Florida, is looking to add to their team! As a ministry in a small town, this person must value community connection, and thrive on being a voice of hope and encouragement on the air and online. They will be engaging listeners and the community through social media and content creation, as well as on-air presence.
What they are looking for in an ideal candidate:
-
A desire to work in Christian ministry and a strong commitment to Jesus Christ.
-
Hope FM has a small staff so this person should be able to work well with others and be a team player, willing to wear many hats and cover multiple functions when needed.
-
Good communicator.
-
Must be proficient in social media platforms as well as video editing software.
-
Experience with WordPress a plus.
-
Graphic design experience a plus.
-
Familiarity with Adobe suite of programs including Audition and Premiere Pro helpful.
-
Must have on-air experience and provide a demo.
-
Non-profit or non-commercial radio experience helpful.
-
This will be an in-office, in-studio position at a station located in a lovely small town that’s less than an hour from the beach and about an hour to several larger cities.
Please direct any questions or submit a resume, letter of interest, and demo to robin@whif.org.