Digital Director and On-Air Personality

Hope FM in Palatka, Florida, is looking to add to their team! As a ministry in a small town, this person must value community connection, and thrive on being a voice of hope and encouragement on the air and online. They will be engaging listeners and the community through social media and content creation, as well as on-air presence.

What they are looking for in an ideal candidate:

A desire to work in Christian ministry and a strong commitment to Jesus Christ.

Hope FM has a small staff so this person should be able to work well with others and be a team player, willing to wear many hats and cover multiple functions when needed.

Good communicator.

Must be proficient in social media platforms as well as video editing software.

Experience with WordPress a plus.

Graphic design experience a plus.

Familiarity with Adobe suite of programs including Audition and Premiere Pro helpful.

Must have on-air experience and provide a demo.

Non-profit or non-commercial radio experience helpful.

This will be an in-office, in-studio position at a station located in a lovely small town that’s less than an hour from the beach and about an hour to several larger cities.

Please direct any questions or submit a resume, letter of interest, and demo to robin@whif.org.