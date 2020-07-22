Requirements:

WEAR-TV has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Producer. We are looking for someone who not only loves social media and digital but understands content specificity. The Digital Content Producer will be responsible for curating content in a timely fashion across platforms. This person will work directly with the Executive Producer of Digital, the News Director, etc. to create strategic day-to-day plans for retention and acquisition across all platforms. The ideal candidate will have: Must be a self-starter with a solid news judgment

Creative person who works well in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment

Knowledgeable on reaching audiences on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social platforms.

Strong writer, leader, and communicator

Proficient with non-linear editing (i.e. Avid) and newsroom systems, such as iNews Experience: Must know how to read and extract data analysis

Copy editing

Writing headlines teases, and push alerts

Knowledge of producing digitally optimized video or graphic elements for digital/social media

A journalism degree is preferred