First Coast News (WTLV/WJXX), TEGNA’s NBC/ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida, is looking for our next superstar digital content producer. Our ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, loves news and wants to work on the cutting edge of digital and social media. The person in this position will produce original content for First Coast News that will reach our viewers wherever they are and on whatever device they are using. Our digital producers also copy edit for our various desktop/mobile/social outlets.

Responsibilities:

• Write and post on all digital platforms, including social media

• Report news as it happens online (strong breaking news skills) and reach the widest possible audience through application of advanced social media skills

• Use creative production techniques, such as graphics and new forms of media (user-generated content, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories

• Monitor news releases, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, social media mining tools and other online news sources to gather information for stories and post them to First Coast News’ digital platforms

• Work with all newsroom departments on content coverage, broadcast-digital coordination and social listening

• Coordinate online and social media live streams, with a heavy emphasis on breaking news