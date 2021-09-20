Requirements:

WPEC CBS 12 in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida is looking for a Digital Content Manager to take the reins of our multi-platform team and drive audience on our app, site and social. We don’t want someone who’s looking to follow a blueprint, but an innovative thinker who has ideas to move the brand forward while staying grounded in metric success. Duties include but are not limited to: Oversight of digital team, site, app and social platforms

Craft and implement multi-platform coverage of major news (planned and breaking)/weather/sports events

Monitoring and guidance of talent multi-platform efforts

Help optimize content from all contributors and ensure posts support our brand across all platforms

Track metrics on all platforms and deliver that information via daily/weekly reports

Develop/execute audience growth strategies in tandem with news & sales management and corporate digital team

Oversee creation and maintenance of sponsored pages/microsites The successful candidate: Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

Minimum 5 years newsroom digital experience

Proficient in interpreting and analyzing data/trends in Google and Twitter Analytics, Crowdtangle and Facebook Business Manager

Proficient with Adobe Suite and able to edit in Photoshop, Premiere, Media Encoder and Audition

Familiarity with iNews, AVID and Storyline CMS preferred Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.