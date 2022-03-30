Details:

Do you know how to brand a duopoly, create an image that tells a story and sell a product? First Coast News is searching for an individual who reaps versatility and commands attention with their designs for all platforms. Additionally, you must be willing to live and breathe the On Your Side BRAND as well as convey it to others on air and online. There is no better opportunity to put your news motion graphic skills to work in a Top 45 market with an award-winning team of veteran marketers, than First Coast News On Your Side. Our news, weather, sports and lifestyle show teams create content which puts the First Coast News On Your Side brand first. We’re looking for an innovative Design Director who can take a brand-centric approach in the production of high-quality, high-impact creative. This super star will know how to infuse it into all areas of First Coast News; from sales, to news, to digital, lifestyle and marketing. You must be collaborative, positive and above all else, a team player. If this sounds like you, we have an immediate opening on our roster for First Coast News On Your Side Design Director. At least 5 years’ television and digital design experience is required with a focus on Brand preferred. Bring your larger-than-life ideas to sunny Jacksonville, Florida and join a team that thrives on winning, doing right by the viewer and doing right by one another. We want to give this design all-star an opportunity to add more metal to their mantles while also providing their family the chance to live, work and play in paradise. Responsibilities: • Design and animate broadcast graphics for the First Coast News duopoly (including logo design, informational graphics, branding and marketing projects) • Excellent design eye and animation skills • Communicate with all departments about projects and daily graphic needs • Design for print related projects on occasion • Working knowledge of various CG design software, Chryon and Vertigo and participate in template creations • Oversee the design and implementation of all on-air, online and print materials for the NBC and ABC First Coast News duopoly • Design and animate broadcast graphics for the First Coast News duopoly (including logo design, informational graphics, branding and marketing projects) • Virtual Set graphic build and animation a plus. Will discuss training options. • Chyron working knowledge and coding a plus. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.