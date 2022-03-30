Design Director

|Requirements:
Requirements:
Candidate must have had formal training in design/art and preferably motion at trade school or college – please don’t apply if you are not a designer
• Associate or Bachelor’s degree preferred
• 5 years’ experience as a motion graphic designer in a broadcast television design environment is preferred with key knowledge of Chyron and or Vertigo templating.
• Strong executional skills in Adobe products, specifically Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects, Cinema 4D and Premiere Pro is expected.
• Able to perform under tight deadlines,
• Know that change is a constant in television broadcast, take direction effectively and productively
• Strong spelling and grammar skills
• Work under pressure, develop strategic plans for 365-day television calendar, manage multiple activities, prioritize deadlines, collaborate productively and positively.
• Apply strategic thinking, meet goals, work continually toward self-development.
• Communicate and work on a team knowing, there is no “I” in team.
• Be a liaison to cross departmental boundaries.
• Ability to pitch and present concepts to department heads, clients and other employees
• Work a flexible schedule; it’s all hands-on deck during severe weather and breaking news scenarios
• Provide work samples from all platforms; motion graphics, still and digital that EXCITE US!
Work Environment: Outdoors
Physical Demands: Light work
Travel: Rarely: less than 10%
Work Environment Set: Outdoors: performed in various outdoor environmental conditions
Physical Demands Set: Light work: Involves sitting most of the time, walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.