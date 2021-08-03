Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Design Director- 11306
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
No
Do you know how to brand a duopoly, create an image that tells a story and sell a product? First Coast News is searching for an individual who reaps versatility and commands attention with their designs for all platforms. Additionally, you must be willing to live and breathe the On Your Side BRAND as well as convey it to others on air and online. There is no better opportunity to put your news motion graphic skills to work in a Top 45 market with an award-winning team of veteran marketers, than First Coast News On Your Side.Our news, weather, sports and lifestyle show teams create content which puts the First Coast News On Your Side brand first. We’re looking for an innovative Design Director who can take a brand-centric approach in the production of high-quality, high-impact creative. This super star will know how to infuse it into all areas of First Coast News; from sales, to news, to digital, lifestyle and marketing. You must be collaborative, positive and above all else, a team player. If this sounds like you, we have an immediate opening on our roster for First Coast News On Your Side Design Director.At least 5 years’ television and digital design experience is required with a focus on Brand preferred. Bring your larger-than-life ideas to sunny Jacksonville, Florida and join a team that thrives on winning, doing right by the viewer and doing right by one another. We want to give this design all-star an opportunity to add more metal to their mantles while also providing their family the chance to live, work and play in paradise.Responsibilities:• Design and animate broadcast graphics for the First Coast News duopoly (including logo design, informational graphics, branding and marketing projects)• Excellent design eye and animation skills• Communicate with all departments about projects and daily graphic needs• Design for print related projects on occasion • Working knowledge of various CG design software, Chryon and Vertigo and participate in template creations• Oversee the design and implementation of all on-air, online and print materials for the NBC and ABC First Coast News duopoly• Design and animate broadcast graphics for the First Coast News duopoly (including logo design, informational graphics, branding and marketing projects)• Virtual Set graphic build and animation a plus. Will discuss training options.• Chyron working knowledge and coding a plus.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Full Time
8/17/2021
12/14/2021
Jacksonville
Florida
4 Year(s)
Candidate must have had formal training in design/art and preferably motion at trade school or college – please don’t apply if you are not a designer• Associate or Bachelor’s degree preferred• 5 years’ experience as a motion graphic designer in a broadcast television design environment is preferred with key knowledge of Chyron and or Vertigo templating.• Strong executional skills in Adobe products, specifically Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects, Cinema 4D and Premiere Pro is expected.• Able to perform under tight deadlines,• Know that change is a constant in television broadcast, take direction effectively and productively• Strong spelling and grammar skills• Work under pressure, develop strategic plans for 365-day television calendar, manage multiple activities, prioritize deadlines, collaborate productively and positively.• Apply strategic thinking, meet goals, work continually toward self-development.• Communicate and work on a team knowing, there is no “I” in team.• Be a liaison to cross departmental boundaries.• Ability to pitch and present concepts to department heads, clients and other employees• Work a flexible schedule; it’s all hands-on deck during severe weather and breaking news scenarios• Provide work samples from all platforms; motion graphics, still and digital that EXCITE US!Work Environment: OutdoorsPhysical Demands: Light workTravel: Rarely: less than 10%Work Environment Set: Outdoors: performed in various outdoor environmental conditionsPhysical Demands Set: Light work: Involves sitting most of the time, walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
http://www.jobs.net/j/JuSDMJUR
