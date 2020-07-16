|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Creative Services Producer
|Details:
Our team has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Creative Services Producer.
|Requirements:
WPEC is seeking a Creative Services Producer. The person will be responsible for conceptualizing, creating, shooting and editing cutting edge promotions and commercials for our internal and external clients. Live production experience is a plus.
Although every day will not look the same here are some of the main day to day responsibilities of our Creative Services Producer.
- Coordinate with internal and external clients to meet deadlines and monitor equipment maintenance and usage
- Work to promote News’ products on platforms in order to increase ratings
- Properly coordinate and schedule all aspects of Promotion and Commercial Production, including working with News staff, clients, sales staff and agencies
- Work with Sales Management and Account Executives to create a mutually beneficial relationship with clients in the community
What skills do you need to be successful in our role?
- Non-linear editing experience using Adobe Premier
- Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots
- Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story
- A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition
- Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
- Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills
- Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques
- Ability to maintain digital assets, archives and edit systems
- Strong interpersonal skills to navigate internal and external client relationships
- Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record
- Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs
- Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred
- A college degree is preferred
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
