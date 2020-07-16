Requirements:

WPEC is seeking a Creative Services Producer. The person will be responsible for conceptualizing, creating, shooting and editing cutting edge promotions and commercials for our internal and external clients. Live production experience is a plus. Although every day will not look the same here are some of the main day to day responsibilities of our Creative Services Producer. Coordinate with internal and external clients to meet deadlines and monitor equipment maintenance and usage

Work to promote News’ products on platforms in order to increase ratings

Properly coordinate and schedule all aspects of Promotion and Commercial Production, including working with News staff, clients, sales staff and agencies

Work with Sales Management and Account Executives to create a mutually beneficial relationship with clients in the community What skills do you need to be successful in our role? Non-linear editing experience using Adobe Premier

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story

A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques

Ability to maintain digital assets, archives and edit systems

Strong interpersonal skills to navigate internal and external client relationships

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record

Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs

Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred

A college degree is preferred Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!