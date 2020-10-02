Copy Coordinator-National Networks & Platforms

Sinclair Broadcast Group has an opening for a Copy Coordinator. As Copy Coordinator you will be responsible for scheduling commercial copy rotations from agency directions inputting instructions into the OSi traffic system.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Receiving, interpreting and imputing commercial copy based on agency instructions, flight dates, rotations and multiple revisions within log deadlines.

Working with sales and sales assistants answering questions regarding commercials and copy rotations.

Maintaining commercial copy instructions/files

Imputing all commercial & promotional materials into OSi traffic system.

Creating daily dub list for submission to master control

Creating purge lists for master control per request.

Maintaining media library for all promotional and commercial spots.

Provide assistance as needed for all processes as it relates to sales order entry, advertiser copy instructions, commercial spot processing, reports for sales and other groups within established time parameters.

Requirements:

At least 3-5 years of experience in traffic or similar field is preferred.

Experience with OSI or Wide Orbit traffic systems is preferred.

Proficiency in Microsoft products including Windows, Outlook, Word and Excel is required.

Great people skills and ability to work positively with all personality types.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written) and customer service skills.

Must have strong organizational skills in a fast pace environment.

Must have keen attention to detail with focus on accuracy and able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Must be dependable and demonstrate high standards consistently reaching for excellence.

Must be proactive and efficient with time management.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!

About Us

Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team!

About the Team

The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.

