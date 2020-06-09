Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Commercial Content Manager – Secures commercial copy and related instructional material. Coordinates directly with Account Executives, production departments, agencies, and commercial providers to ensure all instructions and spots are received, processed, and aired for each advertiser. Uses traffic management software to maintain accurate records of all commercial copy. May backup Inventory Revenue Manager as necessary. Possesses knowledge of FCC legislation and procedures. Responsibilities Manage incoming commercial copy and schedule accordingly

Contacting advertising agencies to request commercial copy and traffic instructions

Accurately process agency traffic instructions. Some instructions may include complex copy splits, blackout dates, and copy revisions

Work closely with Sales Department as well as local and national agencies to ensure rotation runs correctly

Apply changes in copy or rotation that might occur with schedule

Maintain file of all commercial copy and instructions

Completes all network production (i.e., barter spots, affidavits)

May require flexibility in work schedules

Assisting with meeting department deadlines

Tracking and responding to incoming Continuity Operations email

Assist sales coordinator in solving billing discrepancies

Additional responsibilities as assigned by manager Qualifications Ability to work independently and with a team

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite

Familiarity with SalesForce/Viero/vCreative systems a plus

Ability to learn new systems quickly

Proven ability to read and interpret documents such as operating and maintenance instruction procedure manuals, and insertion/purchase orders

Excellent time management; ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment

Strong attention to detail, and high work standards

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Demonstrated data entry skills

High school diploma or equivalent Certifications None required Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular