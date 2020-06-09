|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Commercial Content Manager
iHeartMedia Stations
Job Summary:
Commercial Content Manager – Secures commercial copy and related instructional material. Coordinates directly with Account Executives, production departments, agencies, and commercial providers to ensure all instructions and spots are received, processed, and aired for each advertiser. Uses traffic management software to maintain accurate records of all commercial copy. May backup Inventory Revenue Manager as necessary. Possesses knowledge of FCC legislation and procedures.
- Manage incoming commercial copy and schedule accordingly
- Contacting advertising agencies to request commercial copy and traffic instructions
- Accurately process agency traffic instructions. Some instructions may include complex copy splits, blackout dates, and copy revisions
- Work closely with Sales Department as well as local and national agencies to ensure rotation runs correctly
- Apply changes in copy or rotation that might occur with schedule
- Maintain file of all commercial copy and instructions
- Completes all network production (i.e., barter spots, affidavits)
- May require flexibility in work schedules
- Assisting with meeting department deadlines
- Tracking and responding to incoming Continuity Operations email
- Assist sales coordinator in solving billing discrepancies
- Additional responsibilities as assigned by manager
Qualifications
- Ability to work independently and with a team
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite
- Familiarity with SalesForce/Viero/vCreative systems a plus
- Ability to learn new systems quickly
- Proven ability to read and interpret documents such as operating and maintenance instruction procedure manuals, and insertion/purchase orders
- Excellent time management; ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment
- Strong attention to detail, and high work standards
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Demonstrated data entry skills
- High school diploma or equivalent
Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751
