Chief Engineer

This position is responsible for all day-to-day and long-term engineering and technical management operations including towers, RF transmitters, on-air studio operations, automation systems, and all other related broadcast operating systems

Duties/Responsibilities

 Develops, maintains, administers and owns engineering departmental operations budget and capital budgets for studio and transmitter locations.

 Identifies, analyzes and trouble shoots problems or issues related to engineering, including studio and transmitter problems in a timely and effective manner.

 Works with and provides direction to engineering employees and others on solutions.

 Provides hands on support as needed.

 Consults and collaborates with General Managers and station management on long- term and short-term engineering objectives, goals and action plans.

 Executes engineering objectives, goals and action plans and is held accountable for results.

 Studies and plans for future station engineering needs including purchases and growth.

 Communicates how objectives, goals and action plans affect the stations.

 Leads Engineering staff.

 Develops strong department through applicable training, evaluation, and daily contact with employees. Establishes, consults and communicates departmental, station and Corp policies, procedures and guidance as needed.

 Knowledgeable of and applies as needed all current FCC rules and regulations. Ensures that all stations are compliant with FCC rules and regulations at all times. Requirements