CHIEF ENGINEER
Job Overview
This position is responsible for all day-to-day and long-term engineering and technical management operations including towers, RF transmitters, on-air studio operations, automation systems, and all other related broadcast operating systems
Duties/Responsibilities
- Develops, maintains, administers and owns engineering departmental operations budget and capital budgets for studio and transmitter locations.
- Identifies, analyzes and trouble shoots problems or issues related to engineering, including studio and transmitter problems in a timely and effective manner.
- Works with and provides direction to engineering employees and others on solutions.
- Provides hands on support as needed.
- Consults and collaborates with General Managers and station management on long-
term and short-term engineering objectives, goals and action plans.
- Executes engineering objectives, goals and action plans and is held accountable for
results.
- Studies and plans for future station engineering needs including purchases and growth.
- Communicates how objectives, goals and action plans affect the stations.
- Leads Engineering staff.
- Develops strong department through applicable training, evaluation, and daily contact
with employees. Establishes, consults and communicates departmental, station and
Corp policies, procedures and guidance as needed.
- Knowledgeable of and applies as needed all current FCC rules and regulations. Ensures
that all stations are compliant with FCC rules and regulations at all times. Requirements
- An associate or bachelor degree, or equivalent experience and/or certification, in broadcast electronics, telecommunications, IT or related field is required.
- 3-5 years broadcasting or IT experience.
- Thorough knowledge of current FCC rules and regulations.
- Knowledge of transmission, broadcasting, switching, control, and operation of
telecommunications systems.
- Compelling detail orientation with strong attention to accuracy and problem solving,
following up until issues are resolved.
- Project an appropriate professional appearance and demeanor.
- Ability to work in compliance with company policies and procedures.
- Ability to function in a team environment yet be able to work as an individual
contributor.
- Work well under pressure.
- Available to work with short notice including early mornings, late evenings and weekends.
- Ability to work established schedule and other hours as needed.