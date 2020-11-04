CFEC Virtual Employer Meeting 11/10 @ 11:30 AM

SYNOPSIS:

HR is at the center of the hiring process. Though there is no way for an HR professional to be completely responsible with vetting every individual hired under their watch—their knowledge of that person and how they interact with the company can be very telling when researching cyber breaches that involve current or former employees. We will be sharing HR best practices surrounding Cybersecurity including tips for on-boarding, training, employment policies and how to handle performance issues.

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Teresa Moon, Director of Business Development, RB Advisory, LLC

Christina Clark, Owner / HR Consultant, ACE Human Resources, LLC

DATE / TIME:

November 10, 2020 | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

