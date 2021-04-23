CFEC Job Search

You are invited to register, to this amazing day of presentations, refreshments, prizes and networking with employers hiring now!

We understand searching for a job can be stressful during these times, but we believe the best way to get a job is to have help.

This is where we come in. Save your seat today by registering, and then attend the Revitalize Your Job Search Seminar: Seminars And Mini Job Fair next Friday, May 21, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.

Join us, we can not wait to meet you!