If you have not registered as of yet, we have virtual “seats” available for our next employer meeting. Join us for our next monthly virtual CFEC Employer Meeting May 11, 2021 from 8:00-9:00 AM when Dr. Timothy Hendrix, Medical Director of AdventHealth Centra Care, returns after a year to give us an “Update on Coronavirus and Prevention in The Workplace”. Some bullet points that Dr. Hendrix will cover are: Prevention in the workplace.

The Vaccine as it pertains to Employers.

Present and Future of Coronavirus.

Q&A – get your questions answered! This is a Zoom Webinar (Real-time), special thanks to AdventHealth Centra Care Corporate. #SHRM credits are approved for this meeting thanks to our partner UCF Continuing Education. Meeting fee* of $18.00 does apply. CLICK TO REGISTER TODAY! Thanks in advance for your continued support! Paulette Weir Central Florida Employment Council