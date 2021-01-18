“The Place for Recruiters to Network and Learn since 1994!” – 2nd Tuesday of every month. – Meetings are virtual until further notice. Join us for our next *virtual* CFEC Employer Meeting on “HIGH PERFORMING TEAMS”! SYNOPSIS / GUEST SPEAKER: Executive Coach of Coach My Strengths, Gina Brennan, will inform us on how to develop high performing teams. Whether you’re discovering your own strengths or empowering others to develop theirs, you don’t want to miss this one! DATE / TIME: March 9, 2021 | 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM RE-CERTIFICATION CREDITS: SHRM credits are approved for this meeting thanks to our partner UCF Division of Continuing Education. MEETING FEE: Meeting fee of $18.00* applies and due at time of registration. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with login credentials. REGISTRATION: Registration Link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V6zqBvX_Sx-k5B-0-0GDAg

This is a Zoom Webinar – Virtual (Real-time) Program

If you misplace login email for the meeting, then email cfec@cfec.org

Take the Member Challenge: invite a colleague, for a chance to win a prize!

Attendees are employers, recruiters, HR professionals, managers, business owners, executives and career professionals only please. SPONSOR: This month’s Zoom Webinar (Real-time) is made possible special thanks to our partners Florida Technical College Continuing Education.