Join us virtually, for our CFEC Employer Meeting next Tuesday, March 9th from 7:30-9 AM when Executive Coach of Coach My Strengths, Gina Brennan, will be presenting on “High Performing Teams”. This is a Zoom Webinar – (Real-time), special thanks to Florida Technical College. Approved for SHRM credits, thanks to UCF Continuing Education. Be a CFEC advocate by sharing this virtual meeting with a colleague to register. Click Here to Register Now