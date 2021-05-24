Join us for our next monthly virtual CFEC Employer Meeting June 8, 2021 from 7:30-9:00 AM when Dawn Sipley, President of Sipley The Best, virtually presents “Fascinating Interview Questions that Reveal Important Information”. This is a Zoom Webinar (Real-time), special thanks to UCF Continuing Education. SHRM credits are approved for this meeting thanks, again, to our partner UCF Continuing Education. Meeting fee* of $18.00 does apply. Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aFnC_yfzRnmpcsA0cedTKw (Learn More) In August, we also hope you can join us at the #HRFL21 We are proud In Kind Sponsors of this event. When you register for #HRFL21, use Promo code CFEC21. CFEC Division Director| Paulette Weir | 407-834-4223 | cfec@cfec.org * C.F.E.C. is a division of Christian HELP Employment and Resource Center. All proceeds benefit the work of Christian HELP to provide jobs, food, resources and hope to local families in need. Category: OrlandoPost navigationPreviousPrevious post:News ProducerRelated postsFUMCH now hiringMay 28, 2021Orlando jobsMay 24, 2021Multi-Platform Advertising (sales)May 24, 2021Executive News ProducerMay 24, 2021Morning Associate ProducerMay 24, 2021Photographer/EditorMay 24, 2021