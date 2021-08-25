CFEC Employer Meeting

Join us virtually for our Sept. 14th (7:30-9AM) CFEC Monthly Employer Meeting on “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace and Recruiting New Talent”, presented by Maria Cherjovsky, President, Florida Abilities and Inclusion Network.

In this session employers will receive an overview of the essential practices and tools designed to increase employee diversity and to create a business model that embraces equity and inclusion.

>SHRM credit hours are approved for this meeting, thanks to our partner UCF Continuing Education.

>This is a Zoom Webinar (Real-time), special thanks to our employer partner Florida Technical College – Continuing Education.