You are invited to reserve your seat to Network and Learn at our June 14th CFEC Employer Networking Meeting from 7:30 to 9:00 AM, when our guest speaker, Mark Griffiths from Newleaf Training and Development, delivers a session on Work-Life Balance 2.0.

This session will help create a mindset and skillset that better aligns with today’s fast-moving workplace. Read more

If needed, SHRM credits are approved for this meeting.

Attendees are employers, recruiters, human resources professionals, business owners and career service professionals.

Our location host for this meeting is UCF Division of Continuing Education, 12351 Research Parkway, Suite 113, Orlando, FL 32826.