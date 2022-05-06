You are invited to reserve your seat for our May 10th CFEC Employer Networking Meeting from 7:30 to 9:00 AM, when our guest speaker, Lisa Davis, Health Performance Strategies Program Manager at AdventHealth, delivers a “Workplace Well-Being ~ Building a Culture Where People Thrive” training.

This session will help empower companies in providing a healthier culture, review 2022 Workplace Well-Being Trends for employers and more!

If needed, SHRM credits are approved for this meeting.

Attendees are employers, recruiters, human resources, business owners and career service professionals.

Our continental breakfast sponsor is Centra Care Corporate, and our location for this meeting is AdventHealth, 601 E Rollins St , Orlando, FL 32803 – “Creation E Room”.