|
|
You are invited to reserve your seat for our May 10th CFEC Employer Networking Meeting from 7:30 to 9:00 AM, when our guest speaker, Lisa Davis, Health Performance Strategies Program Manager at AdventHealth, delivers a “Workplace Well-Being ~ Building a Culture Where People Thrive” training.
Our continental breakfast sponsor is Centra Care Corporate, and our location for this meeting is AdventHealth, 601 E Rollins St , Orlando, FL 32803 – “Creation E Room”.
|
We hope you can join us!
Paulette Weir
CFEC Division Director
Central Florida Employment Council
(D) 407-834-4223 | cfec@cfec.org
|