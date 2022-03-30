Immediate Event Release Who? Central Florida Employment Council and Center for Businesses Development What? Seminole County Small Business Hiring Event Where? -Building C at Seminole State College in Sanford, FL -C Building, 102 Campus Ln, Sanford, FL 32773 When? Thursday, April 14, 2022 Check-in time: 2:30 PM Event Ends: 6:00 PM Why? To connect Seminole County small business employers to job candidates in our community! How? Receive specialized training from Stan Miller, Storicate on “Crushing your Interview with Storytelling”, followed by an exclusive hiring event showcasing dozens of employers ready to hire in the Seminole County area. Registration is required to attend. Visit Hiring Events at www.CFEC.org