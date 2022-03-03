You are invited to reserve your seat for our April 12th CFEC Employer Networking LUNCHEON Meeting from 11:30 -1:00 PM, when our guest speaker, Seema Rafay, VP, Human Resources and Talent @ AgileOne, delivers Talent Acquisition Trends.

This session in designed to help Central Florida Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Teams stay on top of industry trends and address critical key areas within their organization.

SHRM credits are approved for this meeting. Attendees are employers, recruiters, human resource, business owners or career service/employment resource professionals.

Our location host for this meeting is Herzing University, 1865 FL-436, Winter Park, FL 32792