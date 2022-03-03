You are invited to reserve your seat for our March 8th CFEC Employer Networking Meeting from 7:30-9:00 AM when our guest speaker, Dawn Sipley, President of Sipley the Best, delivers 2022 Hiring and Recruiting Update: “Hiring in a Post-Pandemic World”

SHRM credits are approved for this meeting. Attendees are employers, recruiters, human resource professionals, business owners and career/employment resource professionals.

Our location host for this meeting is FCC Florida Career College Orlando Campus, 989 N Semoran Blvd. Orlando.

We hope you can join us!