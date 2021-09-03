Are you a job candidate looking for an employer that can give you flexibility, advancement, and impact? This event is for YOU!
A hiring event that brings value to job candidates wanting to work in Seminole County:
- Working for a small business (50-450 employees) gives you what you want.
- This event particularly.
- 2 free Workshops with experts to help you succeed.
- 30 businesses -Interviewing and Hiring on the spot.
- Limited competition for openings – capacity 130 seekers.
- Free but must reserve your spot, capacity is limited.