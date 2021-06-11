The time to find a job is now! We can HELP!

Meet over 75-80 employers from around the Central Florida region offering thousands of jobs, as well as community employment resources available to help you with your job search!

Meet your next employer at the….

CENTRAL FLORIDA JOB FAIR

July 7, 2021 | 12:00 – 4:00 PM

(Arrive between Noon and 3pm)

4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall

(Indoors – rain or shine event)

Join 75-80 companies and 160 recruiters offering thousands of jobs!

From management to support staff there are thousands of employment opportunities in different job sectors:

Healthcare

Construction / Skill Trades

Call Centers

Administrative

Culinary

Childcare

Retail

Hospitality

Pest Prevention

Engineering, Maintenance and Facilities

Food and Beverage

Guest Services, Operations, and Front Office

Housekeeping and Laundry

Human Resources

Sales and Marketing

Security and Loss Prevention

Spa, Golf, and Recreation

Supply Management, Procurement, Purchasing, and Receiving

Youth-Social Services

Media

And Many More!

Dress for success, bring copies of your resume and tell a friend!

