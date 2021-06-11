The time to find a job is now! We can HELP!
Meet over 75-80 employers from around the Central Florida region offering thousands of jobs, as well as community employment resources available to help you with your job search!
Meet your next employer at the….
CENTRAL FLORIDA JOB FAIR
July 7, 2021 | 12:00 – 4:00 PM
(Arrive between Noon and 3pm)
4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall
(Indoors – rain or shine event)
Join 75-80 companies and 160 recruiters offering thousands of jobs!
From management to support staff there are thousands of employment opportunities in different job sectors:
Healthcare
Construction / Skill Trades
Call Centers
Administrative
Culinary
Childcare
Retail
Hospitality
Pest Prevention
Engineering, Maintenance and Facilities
Food and Beverage
Guest Services, Operations, and Front Office
Housekeeping and Laundry
Human Resources
Sales and Marketing
Security and Loss Prevention
Spa, Golf, and Recreation
Supply Management, Procurement, Purchasing, and Receiving
Youth-Social Services
Media
And Many More!
Dress for success, bring copies of your resume and tell a friend!
Find out the companies attending and get details by visiting:
See you there!
The CFEC Team