– 2nd Tuesday of every month.

– Meetings are virtual until further notice.

Join us for our next *virtual* CFEC Employer Meeting on …



HOT TOPIC:

A Year Later: Update on Coronavirus and Prevention in The Workplace



SYNOPSIS / GUEST SPEAKER:

Join us for our next virtual (real-time) CFEC Employer Meeting when Dr. Timothy Hendrix, Medical Director of AdventHealth Centra Care, returns after a year to give us an “Update on Coronavirus and Prevention in The Workplace”.

Some bullet points that Dr. Hendrix will cover are:

– Prevention in the workplace.

– The Vaccine as it pertains to Employers.

– Present and Future of Coronavirus.

– Q&A – get your questions answered!

DATE / TIME:

May 11, 2021 | 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

RE-CERTIFICATION CREDITS:

SHRM credits are approved for this meeting thanks to our partner UCF Division of Continuing Education.

MEETING FEE:

Meeting fee of $18.00* applies and due at time of registration. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with login credentials.

Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tB8LQEs9QGCPkSko3E-X_w

This is a Zoom Webinar – Virtual (Real-time) Program

If you misplace login email for the meeting, then email cfec@cfec.org

Attendees are employers, recruiters, HR professionals, managers, business owners, executives and career professionals only please.

SPONSOR:

This month’s Zoom Webinar (Real-time) is made possible special thanks to our partners AdventHealth Centra Care.



*C.F.E.C. is a division of Christian HELP Employment and Resource Center. All proceeds benefit the work of Christian HELP to provide jobs, food, resources and hope to local families in need.

CENTRAL FLORIDA EMPLOYMENT COUNCIL | CFEC@CFEC.ORG | 407-834-4223 | PAULETTE WEIR, CFEC DIVISION DIRECTOR

