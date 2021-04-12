Call Center Customer Service Rep

Are you ready to start a great career with an outstanding employer? Our client, the State of Florida, is looking for some outstanding customer service representatives in Orlando, Tallahassee or Ft. Lauderdale areas to work a large project created by the Corona Virus Pandemic. You like helping others? Do you want a job with continual promotion opportunities? Do you want to work for a great, stable employer?

This may be a great job for you!

Working for the State of Florida has tremendous benefits. This job provides excellent stability for your career with outstanding training and future promotion opportunities. Also, you will have full benefits that will be very affordable. For example, your healthcare cost for a single person is $50.00/month and only $180.00/month for families. Your work schedule will be Monday through Friday only with no weekends! Many more benefits as well!

As a customer service specialist, you will be trained to work with the State of Florida to help process reemployment claims. In this position, you will be trained how to determine issues that claimants are having with their reemployment claims. Using your customer service skills, you will serve on a team to help resolve these claims as well as providing claimants a clear direction.

Qualifications & Skills:

Ability to effectively communicate.

Fact gathering skills from employers and all parties to determine claim benefits.

Determine chargeability of employer accounts for benefit payments on claims.

Ability to effectively communicate, through a variety of methods.

Ability to collect, record, evaluate and analyze data using a computer system.

Ability to deal with the public in a tactful, courteous and effective manner.

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent.

Who should apply? Anyone who has or enjoys working with people to help resolve reemployment claims issues. These are full time positions with the State of Florida and are fantastic entry points that will lead to promotions in this department or many others.

As a full-time Customer Service Specialist, you’ll enjoy many of the benefits the State of Florida provides:

Monday through Friday work schedule.

Premier Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance.

Paid Training.

You are an employee of the State of Florida (not a contract job)

This position will report to an office. The safety for all employees is the State of Florida’s highest priority. To protect all, they have gone above and beyond to make sure all employees can work and grow their careers in safe environment.

Want more information?

Please fill out this short form, and one of our recruiters will get in touch with you within a very short period of time and answer all your questions. If you want to move forward, we will assist you through the hiring process.