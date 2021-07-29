Details:

WPBF-TV, the Hearst owned station in West Palm Beach, FL has an opening for a Business Manager. Responsibilities include payroll, employee relations, providing business analytics and support to the General Manager and Station Department Heads, forecasting, budgeting, expense management and other business office activities at the station. This position also provides support and works collaboratively with the regional accounting group on the monthly financial closing, monthly forecast and annual budget process among other things. Job Responsibilities: General Business Functions Interpretation and communication of financial results Liaison between station and regional accounting group on financial reporting Forecasting and budgeting of station revenues and operating expenses

Payroll Functions Payroll/timecard review Vacation/sick monitoring

Human Resources New hire processing Termination processing Employee relations Worker???s comp administration

Various Insurance and Statutory Reporting

Accounts Payable & Expenses Invoice processing and approval Purchasing card report review/approval Travel & entertainment report review/approval Local operating contract maintenance Real estate taxes Sales/Use Tax reporting

Asset Management Fleet Management Fixed asset tagging, tracking and disposal Physical inventory

Miscellaneous Office Management Functions, e.g., EEO reporting, vendor management Required Skills: Ability to meet assigned deadlines and prioritize multiple responsibilities accordingly

Highly detail oriented and organized

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to interpret and analyze various levels of financial data and provide guidance and recommendations

Work with various on-boarding and on-going human resource functions including but not limited to payroll

Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager to accomplish directives

Outstanding Microsoft Excel skills Education: Bachelor???s in Accounting or Finance preferred Required Experience: 5+ years of accounting/finance experience

Previous experience handling all aspects of a business unit???s accounting functions a plus

Experience with accounting software applications including Oracle, Wide Orbit, Hyperion Planning or their equivalents preferred Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.