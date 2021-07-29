|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Business Manager
|Details:
WPBF-TV, the Hearst owned station in West Palm Beach, FL has an opening for a Business Manager. Responsibilities include payroll, employee relations, providing business analytics and support to the General Manager and Station Department Heads, forecasting, budgeting, expense management and other business office activities at the station. This position also provides support and works collaboratively with the regional accounting group on the monthly financial closing, monthly forecast and annual budget process among other things.
Job Responsibilities:
- General Business Functions
- Interpretation and communication of financial results
- Liaison between station and regional accounting group on financial reporting
- Forecasting and budgeting of station revenues and operating expenses
- Payroll Functions
- Payroll/timecard review
- Vacation/sick monitoring
- Human Resources
- New hire processing
- Termination processing
- Employee relations
- Worker???s comp administration
- Various Insurance and Statutory Reporting
- Accounts Payable & Expenses
- Invoice processing and approval
- Purchasing card report review/approval
- Travel & entertainment report review/approval
- Local operating contract maintenance
- Real estate taxes
- Sales/Use Tax reporting
- Asset Management
- Fleet Management
- Fixed asset tagging, tracking and disposal
- Physical inventory
- Miscellaneous Office Management Functions, e.g., EEO reporting, vendor management
Required Skills:
- Ability to meet assigned deadlines and prioritize multiple responsibilities accordingly
- Highly detail oriented and organized
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to interpret and analyze various levels of financial data and provide guidance and recommendations
- Work with various on-boarding and on-going human resource functions including but not limited to payroll
- Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager to accomplish directives
- Outstanding Microsoft Excel skills
Education:
- Bachelor???s in Accounting or Finance preferred
Required Experience:
- 5+ years of accounting/finance experience
- Previous experience handling all aspects of a business unit???s accounting functions a plus
- Experience with accounting software applications including Oracle, Wide Orbit, Hyperion Planning or their equivalents preferred
Additional Requirements
As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
|City:
Palm Beach Gardens – 33410
|Contact:
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE