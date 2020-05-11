Building Maintenance Associate

Category:

WESH/WKCF, Hearst Television’s NBC and CW affiliate in Winter Park, FL, is seeking a full-time Building Maintenance Technician with a positive team-oriented attitude and good communication skills. The station is a unique building and requires thoughtful care and consistent attention to detail. The building is a broadcast television facility home to state-of-the-art technology that allows us to serve our community, broadcasting news and information throughout the area. We value team members passionate about our mission of service. Qualifications for the position are: Self-starter and ability to maintain/troubleshoot the building facilities with minimal supervision.

Responsible for but not limited to, preventative maintenance of the generator, elevator, air conditioning management including knowledge of Trane HVAC units, air handlers and Tracer operation, knowledge of fire control systems, instruction of landscaping crew for maintaining building grounds and parking.

Perform or participate in weekly, monthly, and annual facility inspections.

Perform minor construction projects and repairs to ensure safe operation of facilities.

Must be able to lift, carry, and move up to 50 lbs., climb ladders, work on rooftops and in confined spaces.

Preparation for and availability during the hurricane season

Responsible for ordering building supplies for the facility and delivering paper to various departments and restock of breakroom supplies.

Light plumbing work, repair of toilet’s, sinks, cleaning out of drain lines.

General upkeep and repair / maintenance of building and surrounding property. Education: High School Diploma

Mechanical equipment certifications or training preferred.

Previous military experience in a similar field will be considered. Experience: 5+ Years in general building maintenance preferred

