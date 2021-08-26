Broadcasting Engineer

Category:

First Coast News in Jacksonville is seeking a Broadcast Engineer. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated a thorough understanding of broadcast technologies and operational models within a 24/7 broadcast operation; specifically, in Local News/Production and field operations. This position will be responsible for installing and maintaining video, audio, and other equipment associated with television broadcasting. Responsibilities: “Hands on” engineer capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously.

Support day to day operations of our television stations including all daily news operations, equipment and computer-based IT systems.

Maintain and/or repair satellite receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, routers, automation, editing systems, intercoms, monitors, display systems, as well as traditional desktop and file/print services.

Provide technical support to operational users.

Troubleshoot and repair computer hardware, software and peripherals, including network servers, storage, network operating systems, PCs and software applications, LAN cabling, system security and virus protection.

Consult and communicate with engineering management and other engineers on technical issues as required.

Create and maintain wiring documentation, and system configuration documentation.

Perform all technical work to engineering standards and practices.

Maintain knowledge staying current on technological advances including computer software and hardware, media and entertainment technologies, television broadcasting, and studio production.

Knowledge of IT and Broadcast systems operation, maintenance and services as needed to assist in supporting these systems.

Provide light building maintenance and perform other duties as assigned.

Maintain, support and upgrade broadcast and IT environments throughout the station including the news department, sales and traffic departments, and/or television broadcast studios.

Forge and foster positive relationships with TEGNA IT Infrastructure & other TEGNA station support teams

Lead and manage multiple projects from conceptual stage through to launch.

Provide technical support to other teams outside of Technology & Ops at First Coast News

Knowledge in field operations including Trucks, Satellite, Microwave and IP newsgathering technologies

Strong Interpersonal skills with ability to interface with all levels of management & user community.

Must possess strong multitasking skills

Responsible for the maintenance of Broadcast Systems e.g. Routers, Crispin & Harmonic Master Control Room systems, studios, traffic and weather systems.

Make new technology recommendations, identify best practices and establish high operating standards

Maintains all mechanical and electronic equipment within the broadcast facility, as well as remote microwave sites and SNG and ENG vehicles.

Maintaining and/or repairing satellite receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, routers, automation/editing systems, intercoms, monitors and display systems

Repairs or oversees maintenance of all mechanical and electronic equipment within the broadcast facility, as well as remote microwave sites and SNG and ENG vehicles.

Additionally, this position will be responsible for the maintenance and support of four TV transmitters, video and RF amplifiers, microwave transmitters and receivers, and other electronic equipment generally associated with broadcast television transmissions.

Other duties as assigned



Requirements: Proven ability to troubleshoot and maintain television broadcast equipment.

Effective written and verbal communication skills (ability to clearly communicate the status of problems, provide updates to progress on projects, and offer solutions to technical issues).

Minimum 5 years related TV broadcasting and/or network IT experience.

Associate degree (AA) in electronics, related field or work experience in lieu of degree.

Ability to install and maintain computer systems and network equipment.

Self-starter, able to work efficiently without direct supervision.

Must possess strong personal interaction skills, good communication skills, ability to work under pressure and deadlines, and ability to prioritize multiple projects.

Available to work various hours and days including weekends, overnights, and holidays, as needed.

About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

