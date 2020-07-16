Category:

WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking a Broadcast Engineer! This individual will be responsible for installing and maintaining video, audio, and other equipment associated with television broadcasting. This includes server-based record and play-out systems, non-linear editors, production switchers, routing switchers, MPEG encoders, decoders, automation, news room computer systems, data networks, and broadcast transmission equipment.

Responsibilities include: Assist the engineering design, building and installation of electronic systems/equipment as assigned

Maintain and repair transmitters (AM, FM, TV, Microwave, Fiber, satellite, etc.), receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, video tape systems, routers, automation/editing systems, intercoms, two-way radios, monitors and display systems, IT and Network systems.

Provide budget information to support the implementation of new systems

Provide technical support to operational users

Consult and communicate with engineering management and other engineers on technical issues as required

Provide specific engineering signal flow diagrams for CAD documentation on all work performed on technical systems

Perform all technical work to engineering standards and practices

Other duties may be assigned Qualifications and Requirements: Self-starter, able to work efficiently without direct supervision

Be able to work effectively with other departments receiving and communicating instructions via telephone or in person

Be able to read and understand technical materials

Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines

Able to concentrate for long periods of time

Hold a valid driver’s license

Must be flexible to accommodate shift changes including extended hours, weekends, and evenings

Associate’s degree (AA) in electronics preferred

Minimum of five years broadcast experience

Working knowledge of broadcast station operations Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers Apply Online URL:

https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/ /job/1577