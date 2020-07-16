|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Broadcast Engineer
WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking a Broadcast Engineer! This individual will be responsible for installing and maintaining video, audio, and other equipment associated with television broadcasting. This includes server-based record and play-out systems, non-linear editors, production switchers, routing switchers, MPEG encoders, decoders, automation, news room computer systems, data networks, and broadcast transmission equipment.
Responsibilities include:
- Assist the engineering design, building and installation of electronic systems/equipment as assigned
- Maintain and repair transmitters (AM, FM, TV, Microwave, Fiber, satellite, etc.), receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, video tape systems, routers, automation/editing systems, intercoms, two-way radios, monitors and display systems, IT and Network systems.
- Provide budget information to support the implementation of new systems
- Provide technical support to operational users
- Consult and communicate with engineering management and other engineers on technical issues as required
- Provide specific engineering signal flow diagrams for CAD documentation on all work performed on technical systems
- Perform all technical work to engineering standards and practices
- Other duties may be assigned
Qualifications and Requirements:
- Self-starter, able to work efficiently without direct supervision
- Be able to work effectively with other departments receiving and communicating instructions via telephone or in person
- Be able to read and understand technical materials
- Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines
- Able to concentrate for long periods of time
- Hold a valid driver’s license
- Must be flexible to accommodate shift changes including extended hours, weekends, and evenings
- Associate’s degree (AA) in electronics preferred
- Minimum of five years broadcast experience
- Working knowledge of broadcast station operations
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers