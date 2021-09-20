Broadcast Engineer

Responsibilities: • “Hands on” engineer capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously.

• Support day to day operations of our television stations including all daily news operations, equipment and computer-based IT systems.

• Maintain and/or repair satellite receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, routers, automation, editing systems, intercoms, monitors, display systems, as well as traditional desktop and file/print services.

• Provide technical support to operational users.

• Troubleshoot and repair computer hardware, software and peripherals, including network servers, storage, network operating systems, PCs and software applications, LAN cabling, system security and virus protection.

• Consult and communicate with engineering management and other engineers on technical issues as required.

• Create and maintain wiring documentation, and system configuration documentation.

• Perform all technical work to engineering standards and practices.

• Maintain knowledge staying current on technological advances including computer software and hardware, media and entertainment technologies, television broadcasting, and studio production.

• Knowledge of IT and Broadcast systems operation, maintenance and services as needed to assist in supporting these systems.

• Provide light building maintenance and perform other duties as assigned.

• Maintain, support and upgrade broadcast and IT environments throughout the station including the news department, sales and traffic departments, and/or television broadcast studios.

• Forge and foster positive relationships with TEGNA IT Infrastructure & other TEGNA station support teams

• Lead and manage multiple projects from conceptual stage through to launch.

• Provide technical support to other teams outside of Technology & Ops at 11Alive

• Knowledge in field operations including Trucks, Satellite, Microwave and IP newsgathering technologies

• Strong Interpersonal skills with ability to interface with all levels of management & user community.

• Must possess strong multitasking skills

• Responsible for the maintenance of Broadcast Systems e.g. Routers, Crispin & Harmonic Master Control Room systems, studios, traffic and weather systems.

• Make new technology recommendations, identify best practices and establish high operating standards

• Maintains all mechanical and electronic equipment within the broadcast facility, as well as remote microwave sites and SNG and ENG vehicles.

• Additionally, this position will be responsible for the maintenance and support of four TV transmitters, video and RF amplifiers, microwave transmitters and receivers, and other electronic equipment generally associated with broadcast television transmissions.

• On occasion, driving and operating satellite truck to support local and remote news gathering operations for 11Alive and other TEGNA TV stations.

• Other duties as assigned

