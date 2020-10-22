We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

The successful candidate will direct live newscasts, taped webcasts, cut-ins, local programs, and commercial projects as required; determines camera angles, lighting, Master Control, Audio, Ingest. Effective interaction with a control room team from multiple departments is critical to success. The Broadcast Director will work closely with the Newsroom and technology to ensure that operations all newscasts, programs, and projects are executed flawlessly. Strong leadership and organizational skills are a must. Communication skills are critical.