Entercom South Florida seeks a Brand Manager for its market-leading Adult Contemporary station WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) and fast-growing Classic Hits station WMXJ (102.7 The Beach.) The Brand Manager will be responsible for leading and managing all aspects of the stations’ brand experience, including on-air content, events, promotions, contesting, and digital presence. Applicants should have proven leadership and management skills and experience, strategic thinking skills with the ability to communicate a clear vision, and motivate and inspire those around them.Experience with talent coaching, event management, copy writing, a deep knowledge and understanding of branding/imaging and effective digital engagement are required and creativity is mandatory! Applicants should have at least 5 years of programming experience, understand PPM audience measurement, FCC rules and regulations, have the ability to work hand-in-hand with sales to develop new and existing business and programming opportunities, meet deadlines, and have fun. Vacancy Type:

11/23/2020

Miami

Florida

Florida Requirements:

Brand Manager Responsibilities/Qualifications: * Plan and oversee the on-air experience of each station, including programming, music, production, and personalities. * Execute the station strategic plan with discipline and daily consistency. * Experience with design and interpretation of station perceptual and music audience research. * Attract and grow audience share, ratings, and revenue. * Ability to manage and motivate staff, in addition to working well as a member of a team. * Work with sales team to develop new revenue generating opportunities for new and existing partners. * Coordinate with programming and sales staff to plan and execute marketing, promotions, events, and image campaigns. * Identify, recruit, manage, and coach on air talent and producers. * Direct and monitor stations’ programming and activities in conformance with FCC rules and regulations, company policy and applicable federal, state, and local laws. * 5-7 years’ experience in programming – Mainstream Adult Contemporary and/or Classic Hits formats preferred. * Experience using Nielsen PPM analysis tools to gather & analyze ratings data and then make informed business decisions based on them. * Proficient with music scheduling software (Musicmaster) and automation systems (Wideorbit). * Ability to multi-task and capable of working with specific deadlines, highly organized, and comfortable delegating responsibility. * Flexible, creative, and innovative in using technology to deepen listener and client relationships. “A valid driver’s license, satisfactory completion of a motor vehicle record check, and, if the position requires use of applicant’s own vehicle, proof of insurance, is required.” Additional Information:

