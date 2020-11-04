ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT WWSB

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beached are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

JOB SUMMARY

WWSB/ABC7 the Suncoast ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida, as an immediate opening for an Associate Producer. We want someone who is ready to join the Suncoast’s leading news operation and work in a new studio featuring the latest technology. Duties include assisting our newscast and digital content producers in planning daily news coverage, editing video for newscasts and writing for our TV newscasts and digital platforms, including MySuncoast.com and our social media platforms. This is an excellent and rare opportunity to get your foot in the door, while learning from the best journalists in the market.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

WWSB/ABC7 the Suncoast ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida, as an immediate opening for an Associate Producer. We want someone who is ready to join the Suncoast’s leading news operation and work in a new studio featuring the latest technology. Duties include assisting our newscast and digital content producers in planning daily news coverage, editing video for newscasts and writing for our TV newscasts and digital platforms, including MySuncoast.com and our social media platforms. This is an excellent and rare opportunity to get your foot in the door, while learning from the best journalists in the market.

Requirements

• Must be available to work evenings and weekends

• The ideal candidate will have or be working towards a degree in Journalism or Communications or another related field

• A previous internship or related experience in journalism is a plus

• Must have a responsible social media presence

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

Additional Info

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.