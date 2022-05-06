Details:

WESH 2/CW18, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in the Orlando market, has an immediate opening for a highly skilled, ambitious, hardworking Part-Time Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and using video. Associate Producers also assist in making phone calls to gather information about stories. In addition to writing for our broadcasts, our Associate Producers are also assigned to write/post stories daily to our digital and social media sites. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in journalism with the ultimate goal of becoming a Producer. Job Responsibilities: Researching and writing stories for our newscasts and digital platforms

Assist producers and reporters with research

Communicate effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers, editors, production staff and news managers

Understand social media and be able to produce content on our digital platforms.

Making follow up calls and beat calls

Operate the Teleprompter

In-person attendance is required Qualifications Requirements: Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

Ability to work on deadlines.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Familiarity with social media.

Knowledge of ENPS are pluses. Education: Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.