Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Associate Producer
Details:
WESH-TV has an opening for a hardworking Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and running teleprompter. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in journalism.
Job Responsibilities:
- Write copy for daily newscasts.
- Assist producers and reporters with research.
- Communicate effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers, editors, production staff and news managers
- Run Teleprompter.
- Making follow up calls and beat calls
- In-person attendance is required
Experience Requirements:
- Previous journalism course work or experience desired.
- Military on-air producing experience will be considered
Qualifications Requirements:
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to remain calm under pressure.
- Ability to work on deadlines.
- Ability to work in a team environment.
- Knowledge of ENPS is a plus.
Education:
- Bachelor???s Degree required with an emphasis in communications or journalism or equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) preferred.
- Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered
Additional Requirements
As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
Vacancy Type:
Part Time
Date Posted:
8/26/2021
Closing Date:
9/25/2021
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
Contact:
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER