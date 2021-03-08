Category:

WESH-TV has an opening for a hardworking Associate Producer to work in our newsroom. The qualified candidate will assist producers in all aspects of producing a newscast. This will include writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and running teleprompter. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in journalism. Job Responsibilities: Write copy for daily newscasts.

Assist producers and reporters with research.

Communicate effectively with assignment editors, producers, reporters, photographers, editors, production staff and news managers

Run Teleprompter.

Making follow up calls and beat calls

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: Previous journalism course work or experience desired.

Military on-air producing experience will be considered Qualifications Requirements: Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

Ability to work on deadlines.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Knowledge of ENPS is a plus. Education: Bachelor???s Degree required with an emphasis in communications or journalism or equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) preferred. Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Part Time Date Posted:

8/26/2021 Closing Date:

9/25/2021 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE