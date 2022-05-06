ASSOCIATE NEWS PRODUCER – WWSB

Job Category: News

Requisition Number: ASSOC004071

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

ABC7 is searching for our next Associate Producer! This is a fantastic opportunity to get your foot in the door, and earn valuable on-the-job training in a digital first newsroom. To qualify, you must have a can-do attitude, an eagerness to learn, and a working knowledge of how writing for ear is different than writing for the eye. You’ll collaborate with a team that thrives on growing our broadcasts. This is all about training and creating momentum as you start your professional journey. You’ll grow your professional skillset, learning how to edit video, produce newscasts, create digital and social content and assist with gathering news in the field.

Essential responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

– Work with News Managers, producers and anchors to create and execute newscasts

-Participate in daypart editorial meetings, evaluating potential lead stories

– Select, showcase and write local, regional, national and international content for newscast presentation.

– Makes graphics, maps and lower thirds for newscast stories.

– Collaborate with directors for clean production to increase studio storytelling

– Write copy for web and edits video for playback

– Shoot video in the field, and interact with viewers via phone and email

Qualifications/Requirements:

This is considered an entry level opportunity. You’ll need a positive attitude, willingness to learn, and ability to collaborate.

Also helpful:

– An internship in a commercial newsroom

– Knowledge of video editing and scripting software

– Experience with web and social platforms

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.