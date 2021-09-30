Assoc Producer/Editor

First Coast News is looking for creative visual storytellers looking to help make a difference in their community. This position requires news editing and camera operating skills. The typical schedule requires 5 days a week of editing and studio work. The successful candidate will have a good working knowledge of nonlinear editing, specifically the Edius editing platform, as well as use of studio cameras, satellite tuning equipment and other video transfer mediums.

The ideal candidate should also be well-versed in the use of news-writing software as well as MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel)

Responsibilities:

• Edits raw footage received from photographers, file materials and network feeds into voice overs and packages for reporters.

• Ensures the communication and execution of production changes as it relates to the edited material for various newscasts.

• Handles video exports between station and network affiliates.

• Manages video feeds from both microwave and satellite sources.

• Photojournalism skills are beneficial.

• Other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer





We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.