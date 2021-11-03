Assoc Producer/Editor

|Requirements:
• Must have excellent spelling and grammar skills, as well as strong computer skills. Basic news writing and non-linear editing skills are preferred.
• Ability to organize and work quickly under fast-paced deadlines.
• Work flexible hours including mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays.
• Experience with ENPS-EDIUS is preferred
• College degree preferred.
Work Environment: Office
Physical Demands: Sedentary work
Travel: Rarely: less than 10%
Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environment
Physical Demands Set: Sedentary work: Involves sitting most of the time; walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA requires all employees to be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus.
EEO statement:
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. TEGNA complies with all applicable laws related to accommodations.