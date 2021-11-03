Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Assoc Producer/Editor-11767 Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details:

First Coast News is looking for creative visual storytellers looking to help make a difference in their community. This position requires news editing and camera operating skills. The typical schedule requires 5 days a week of editing and studio work. The successful candidate will have a good working knowledge of nonlinear editing, specifically the Edius editing platform, as well as use of studio cameras, satellite tuning equipment and other video transfer mediums. The ideal candidate should also be well-versed in the use of news-writing software as well as MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel) Responsibilities: • Edits raw footage received from photographers, file materials and network feeds into voice overs and packages for reporters. • Ensures the communication and execution of production changes as it relates to the edited material for various newscasts. • Handles video exports between station and network affiliates. • Manages video feeds from both microwave and satellite sources. • Photojournalism skills are beneficial. • Other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

10/22/2021 Closing Date:

2/18/2022 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

1 Year(s) Requirements:

Requirements: • Must have excellent spelling and grammar skills, as well as strong computer skills. Basic news writing and non-linear editing skills are preferred. • Ability to organize and work quickly under fast-paced deadlines. • Work flexible hours including mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays. • Experience with ENPS-EDIUS is preferred • College degree preferred. Work Environment: Office Physical Demands: Sedentary work Travel: Rarely: less than 10% Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environment Physical Demands Set: Sedentary work: Involves sitting most of the time; walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA requires all employees to be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus. EEO statement: TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. TEGNA complies with all applicable laws related to accommodations. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JLdoDmre?jobdetails=true Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JLdoDmre