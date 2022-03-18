JOB TITLE: Assistant Producer

LOCATION: Miami, FL

ABOUT THE ROLE & TEAM:

The WLTV Team at TelevisaUnivision in Miami is looking for a dynamic, experienced, outgoing and creative Assistant Producer to join our team!

You will work directly with the Show Producer to assist with the production of the daily show with respect to content and sales integrations. You will also work with the Sales team in the coordination and production of integrations.

You will report to the VP, of Miami Local Operations.

ABOUT YOU:

You are excited about creating content for local audiences and have experience in production and booking experts and guests of diverse talents for a daily show. You are organized and accustomed to working in a fast-paced environment.

YOUR DAY-DAY:

Assist in the production of daily show with entertaining, informational and news segments, and sales integrations for a multiplatform distribution.

Book guests and experts and coordinate appropriate content and production elements for their segments.

In the absence of the producer, produce full show, with script, format, guests, headlines, full screens, banners etc.

Other tasks assigned by supervisor

YOU HAVE:

High School Diploma; Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

Excellent Spanish-language writing skills

A minimum of two years TV production

Strong booking experience

Previous work knowledge of Video Editing

Previous experience working with INews

OUR BENEFITS:

TelevisaUnivision believes that a happy, well-balanced employee is what makes our culture thrive. We offer a wide selection of perks and benefits including PTO; tuition reimbursement; wellness and employee support programs; 401K; and life and other insurance plans. This is all in addition to our comprehensive and competitive health benefits package featuring medical, dental and vision coverage options.

Univision requires that all U.S. and Puerto Rico employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. This position will require the successful candidate to submit proof of vaccination. The Company is an equal opportunity employer, and will reasonably accommodate a qualified candidate, who may be unable to be vaccinated, consistent with federal, state, and local law.

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assistant-Producer_R011767

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER