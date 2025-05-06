Category:

The First Coast News in Jacksonville looking for a talented leader for the role of Assistant News Director. The successful candidate will be a collaborative, experienced journalist who’s great at juggling multiple projects and wants to focus on growing journalists. This person will be passionate about developing the very best news coverage possible across all platforms on a daily basis, making sure our content reflects the diverse communities we represent. This critical team member leads the day-to-day production of editorial content across multiple platforms with a specific eye toward coaching the reporters and multiskilled journalists on staff. Through careful coaching, this role elevates their storytelling, writing, and execution daily. Responsibilities: Collaborate with news managers to execute long-term newsroom strategy

Oversee the daily editorial process

Oversee the on-air execution of newscasts

Train, develop and coach the newsroom team with a focus on mentoring content creators across all platforms to elevate writing, crafting and storytelling

Source and recruit top notch journalists

Participate in coordinating all aspects of coverage, from breaking news to enterprise story production and news specials.

Ensure that news coverage meets the brand, company policies, industry codes, FCC rules and station values

Direct newsroom operations, review scripts and manage schedules

Work with the news director and other managers to establish newsroom goals and work to develop and further brand We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

1 Year(s) Requirements:

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, related field and/or news leadership experience

1-3 years of industry experience with leadership/management experience

Track record of quality journalism, high integrity and ethical decision making

Passion for growing journalists and fostering a creative and positive newsroom environment

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events

Strong planning and organizational skills

Physical Demands Set: Sedentary work: Involves sitting most of the time; walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA requires all employees to be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus. EEO statement: TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. TEGNA complies with all applicable laws related to accommodations. Contact:

