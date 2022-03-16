Assistant News Director

Details:

WPBF 25 News is searching for an aggressive, creative and experienced news leader. The ideal candidate will have excellent news judgment, superior management and organization skills and an urgent and aggressive approach to breaking news coverage–on air and online. The successful candidate will be an enthusiastic, skilled communicator who leads our team in the execution of market leading breaking news, weather and political coverage and community service on all platforms daily. With a unique format, a dedication to hard news and the resources of Hearst Television, this is a rare opportunity to join one of the best. Job Responsibilities: Work with the News Director to oversee the day-to-day operation and editorial content of the newsroom

Execute the brand and manage content delivery both on air and online

Plan big event coverage

Manage talent schedules and public appearances

Assist with special projects

Assist with recruiting and hiring of news department personnel

Supervise news team and conduct annual performance evaluations with the News Director along with daily feedback Experience Requirements: 4 years of newsroom supervisory and/or management experience

Strong producing background with excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills Qualifications Requirements: Individual must have a passion for news and communication skills to manage a large staff and multiple hours of daily newscasts.

Must have a working knowledge of journalistic ethics, libel and privacy laws.

Strong communication and people skills.

Creativity is a must Education: Bachelor???s Degree in Broadcast Communications, Journalism, or related field.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.