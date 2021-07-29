Date: 9/16/2021
Job Posting Title: Assistant Director
Department: News Production
Reports To: Operations Manager
Location: Miami
Exempt: N
Job Number: #21-08
Position Summary
Univision is seeking a talented Assistant Director to support the Director, along with coordinating all news and production activities. The successful candidate will provide a key link between the Director, Producers and Production team. This individual must be a strategic and creative thinker, a self-starter, and a collaborator willing to learn and share ideas.
Job Responsibilities
- Code in Ross Overdrive automation.
- Back time video clips and packages.
- Use iNEWS (Newsroom Computer System) to edit the rundown.
- Oversee and facilitate production elements, including graphics, music, and all other related presentation elements at the director’s request.
- Call for manual triggering of graphic elements.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by the Director or Supervisor.
Required Skills & Experience
- 2-3 years of experience with live studio broadcast.
- Knowledge of Robotic Camera Systems.
- Knowledge of equipment utilized in production, TV studio and control room.
- Ability to multitask and prioritize.
- Comfort using highly technical and automated systems.
- Work effectively with others in a team environment.
- Excellent organizational and communication skills.
- Must be able to work holidays, weekends, hurricanes and off-peak shifts as needed.
- Perform well in a fast-paced environment and breaking news situations.
Desired Skills & Experience
- Bi-lingual (English/Spanish) preferred.
- Ross Overdrive automation.
- Ross CamBot Robotic Camera system with user interface and joystick panel.
- iNEWS Newsroom Computer System (NRCS).
- VizRT Trio.
- Playback Devices (Avid Airspeed, Ross Video SMS/Blackstorm, Miranda HMP 1801).
- Calrec Audio Console.
- Enco Audio Playback device.
- Miranda Router.
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL
- Employment/education will be verified
- Must be willing to submit a background investigation
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis
- Univision requires that all U.S. and Puerto Rico employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. This position will require the successful candidate to submit proof of vaccination. The Company is an equal opportunity employer, and will reasonably accommodate a qualified candidate, who may be unable to be vaccinated, consistent with federal, state, and local law.
Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:
https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assistant-Director_R009375
UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER